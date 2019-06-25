Another heartbreak. Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami have split after more than two years together.

“It’s hard to accept,” the Baywatch alum, 51, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and the French soccer player, 33, on a red carpet. “The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.”

Anderson claimed that she “was scammed” by Rami and “led to believe” they were in “big love.”

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life,” she alleged. “He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others.”

The former Playboy model went on to call the Marseille central defender a “monster” before wondering how she could “have helped so many people” via the National Domestic Violence Hotline “and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

Anderson wrote that Rami “should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all.” She told her followers that she plans to “leave France,” where she had been living with the athlete since they started dating in 2017, and has hired a bodyguard because Rami “scares” her.

The animal rights activist was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon twice, from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. She has two sons with the Mötley Crüe drummer: Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 21.

Rami, for his part, previously dated Sidonie Biémont, with whom he shares 2-year-old twins Zayn and Madi.

Earlier this month, Anderson told Us Weekly exclusively that although she had “so many other things going on,” the prospect of another marriage was “always an option.” She added of Rami, “He works so hard, and I work so hard. It’s just nice to be home. It’s nice to be in Malibu. He only gets three weeks off a year. Professional soccer is all year long — it’s crazy. And when he’s not working, he’s still working out three times a day. … He’s happy for me that I’m happy, and that makes me happy.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Anderson and Rami for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!