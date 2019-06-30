Pamela Anderson’s ex-boyfriend Adil Rami shot down her claims that he abused her during their relationship.

“I will make it simple and super clear and as I said before I will not comment on the details of my life with Pamela,” the soccer player, 33, wrote in French via Instagram on Saturday, June 29. “I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I cannot let that go.”

Rami accused Anderson, 51, of lying and called the allegations “disgusting.” The athlete went on to allege that the Baywatch alum took aim at him because of his involvement in a domestic violence charity called Solidarité Femmes. He was suspended from his role as ambassador as a result of the claims. “She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something that is really important to me,” he added. “I respect [the people] too much … and this fight!”

The former Playboy model announced her split from the Marseille central defender in a Tuesday, June 25, Instagram post. “It’s hard to accept,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.”

She continued: “I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this — I’m sure there were others.”

Anderson further alleged that Rami “should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence” and she hired a bodyguard because her ex “scares” her.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

