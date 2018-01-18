Contrary to speculation, Parenthood alum Monica Potter is not pregnant. Commenters were quick to congratulate her when she posted a photo of her bare stomach on Wednesday, January 17, and wrote that she had “something to share.” However, just hours later, she announced she actually struggles with colitis and posted the pic in order to raise awareness.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes. I’m not pregnant but wanted to shed some light on some issues we all may deal with, especially women,” she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. “It’s never really talked about because it’s not sexy, pretty, our glamorous to say the least, so I decided to share a photo to possibly inspire my friends (you), create a platform to share stories, and rely on each other for support and guidance.”

The actress, 46, wrote that she’s dealt with colitis for nearly two years and that at times her flareups are “painful and frustrating.” Colitis is when there is an inflammation of the inner lining of the colon.

“I’m going for a check up on Friday and following up with colonoscopy this month. I want to stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician,” she continued. “I hope this open discussion will lead to many other things we face as women, mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and every role we take on.”

She added: “Please note that I am not sponsored by anyone but me – I did this on my own, and just wanted to share. That being said, a huge thank you to these foundations that are bringing awareness and guidance to all of us for better health.”

Potter is mom of daughter Molly, 12, with husband Daniel Christopher Allison. She also has two grown sons with ex Tom Potter.

