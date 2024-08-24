Paris Hilton’s friendship with Britney Spears remains strong, with the heiress and reality TV star sharing that Spears “loves visiting” with Hilton’s two babies.

Hilton, 43, shared the insight into her friendship with the “Toxic” singer on a recent livestream with Talk Shop Live on Thursday, August 22. The former tabloid fixture painted a much more domestic picture than the last time she and Spears, 42, were regularly in the papers. (Hilton shares son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 9 months, with husband Carter Reum.)

“She loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix,” Paris shared. “It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much.”

Hilton said that Spears last visited “a couple weeks ago” and danced along with Phoenix to songs from Hilton’s upcoming album Infinite Icon.

As a fixture of Y2K culture, Hilton couldn’t help but reminisce on her 365 party girl days with Spears. She said that blasting her own songs with the singer on a recent playdate reminded her of how they would play Hilton’s 2006 song “Stars Are Blind” on repeat.

“That was all we listened to in the car. Going into the club,” she said. “It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun.”

Though she’s once again releasing an album and working on a Simple Life reboot, Hilton has no illusions about returning to the 2000s. She exclusively told Us Weekly in June that she’s having the time of her life as a new mom.

“This is my favorite and best era yet… because I’ve never felt happier,” Hilton told Us. It’s just my heart feels so full every second.”

Hilton said she’s learned to tune out the trolls as she raises her children in the public eye, knowing she’ll make mistakes.

“I’m a new mom, we’re all learning as we go. But I have, you know, the world watching,” Hilton, shared. “If people are coming from a good, kind place and they’re telling me advice, like, I’m just learning as I go and I’m grateful for when there are mothers who are coming and just giving me advice and being so supportive.”

While Hilton has remained friends with Spears throughout the years, she previously had a falling out with the third member of her clubbing crew: Lindsay Lohan. On Thursday, she shared that they had “reconnected” during the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year.

Hilton said the pair “just talk[ed] about being moms.”

“[It was] so good to see her,” she said. “She looks so beautiful. [I’m] so happy for her.”