Paris Hilton has faced her fair share of critiques when it comes to her status as a new mom of two. But, in all honesty, she doesn’t mind the mom-shamers.

“I’m a new mom, we’re all learning as we go. But I have, you know, the world watching,” Hilton, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly this month while promoting her collection of cookware with Absolut Cosmo. “If people are coming from a good, kind place and they’re telling me advice, like, I’m just learning as I go and I’m grateful for when there are mothers who are coming and just giving me advice and being so supportive.”

She continued: “Of course there’s always going to be the trolls who are going to say things. I don’t pay attention to those people. But I’m grateful to all the other moms out there because being a mom is a lot, but there’s nothing like it. I’m so grateful for Carter and this beautiful family that we are building together. It’s really special.”

Hilton tied the knot with husband Carter Reum in November 2021, and the pair confirmed the birth of their son, Phoenix, via surrogate in February 2023 — revealing his name matches Hilton’s own geographic-inspired moniker.

Nearly nine months later, Hilton and Reum, 43, confirmed that they had become parents once again. “Thankful for my baby girl,” the heiress wrote via Instagram in November 2023, announcing the arrival of their daughter, London.

“This is my favorite and best era yet, my Sliving Mom era, because I’ve never felt happier,” Hilton told Us, dropping her word-blend of “slaying” and “living.” “These angels just bring so much love and happiness into my life. It’s just my heart feels so full every second.”

Hilton recently faced some parenting backlash after she shared a TikTok video of Phoenix wearing a life jacket backwards. “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms,” she responded to commenters. “Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

She was also criticized for the incorrect installation of her children’s car seats, which could be seen in a now-deleted TikTok video. The seats were facing forward, a position that is only recommended after kids reach a specific height and weight.

Hilton had also apparently used both the vehicle’s latch and seat belts to secure the seats, which followers pointed out was another safety error. One commenter insisted she “hire someone to install car seats.”

The next day, Hilton posted an updated video with the seats properly installed, admitting: “Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this.”

Hilton is not only a busy mom, but she’s also currently set to release a new album as well as another reality show with Simple Life costar Nicole Richie. And she’s promoting her collection of cookware, the Paris Hilton x Absolut Cosmo Collection, exclusively available on Amazon. It features all-new Cosmo-inspired drinkware including three styles of short-stemmed, hand-blown martini glasses and an insulated pink cocktail shaker with gold accents.

“This year has been incredible,” she told Us. “There’s even, like, rumors on TikTok, people are like, ‘There’s no way this is Paris doing all that. She has to have, like, five clones, just going around the world doing all these different projects and going and feeding the children in Jamaica, and then going to Washington, D.C.’ They’re like, ‘There’s no way it’s just one person.’”

“I wish I had clones to do all that, but no,” she insisted, “it’s all me.”

