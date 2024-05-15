Paris Hilton admits she’s learning about motherhood as she goes, and the process has come with its share of mistakes.

Hilton, 43, took heat for a video she posted to TikTok on Monday, May 13, that showed her son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter, London, 6 months, strapped into their car seats. Phoenix and London were facing forward despite, as fans pointed out, that seat’s brand website stating they were “intended for rearward facing only.” Other fans criticized her for using a latch and belt at the same time, another potential safety hazard.

“Please hire someone to install car seats,” one fan wrote under the since-deleted video. “Crazy unsafe. This is wild.”

California law calls for children under 2 years old to face rearward in their car seats until they reach 40 pounds or 40 inches tall.

Related: The Littlest Heirs! Meet the Hilton Family’s Next Generation in Photos Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton’s brood has gotten larger since their children began welcoming babies. Nicky Hilton was the couple’s first child to become a parent when she and husband James Rothschild welcomed daughter Lily-Grace in July 2016. The pair expanded their brood with daughter Teddy and son Chasen, who were born in December 2017 […]

Hilton posted a new video on Tuesday, this time with the car seats facing rearward.

“Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this☺️,” she captioned the video. “The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

According to Safe in the Seat, an organization that provides resources for parents to keep their kids safe in their car seats, it is important for young children to face rearward to protect their bodies during a potential accident.

“The rear-facing positioning is important for babies whose spinal cord hasn’t yet ossified (turned from cartilage to bone),” their website explains. “They need more support of the head, neck, and spine to protect their delicate bodies. In the event of a crash, a rear-facing car seat protects a baby’s whole body by absorbing the crash impact.”

Related: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s Relationship Timeline Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are happy in love. The couple kicked off their whirlwind romance in November 2019 after Hilton called off her engagement to Chris Zylka one year prior. “I’m so happy,” she told Us Weekly in February 2020. “This is the best time of my life right now.” Hilton was immediately […]

Now, with Hilton’s children facing the right direction, fans have her back on TikTok.

​​”No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗,” one wrote.

When another fan praised her for not taking offense, she replied, “No, I’m not taking offense. I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

Hilton and husband Carter Reum married in 2021, secretly welcoming Phoenix a couple months later via surrogate. London was born 10 months after that, also via surrogate.

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,’ Hilton wrote via Instagram after London was born. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖.”