Paris Hilton has introduced her daughter, London, to the world, sharing the first picture of her and husband Carter Reum’s baby girl.

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,’ Hilton captioned an Instagram post on Friday, April 19. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖.”

Hilton went on to announced that her “incredible journey through motherhood” inspired a song in collaboration with Sia, titled “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” her caption continued. “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself🥹 I hope you love it as much as I do 🥰.”

In the photo, Hilton is wearing a floral-print dress as she holds London, who is in an all-pink outfit.

Hilton, 43, previously announced the birth of her daughter on Thanksgiving Day. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a pink outfit with the baby’s name on it, alongside heart sunglasses and a stuffed animal.

A fan in the comments section congratulated Hilton, writing, “OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!! 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀💕💕💕,” to which she replied, “💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲.”

Hilton also shared a TikTok video in which she and Reum, 43, told her family about their daughter during their Thanksgiving celebration. “Phoenix, we’re about to surprise everyone and tell them that you have a sister,” Reum informed the couple’s son, Phoenix. “Wow, they’re gonna fall out of their chairs! Isn’t that exciting? I love you, kid.”

Earlier this year, Hilton and Reum — who tied the knot in November 2021 — confirmed the arrival of their first child together, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she gushed via Instagram in January.

After London’s birth, a source told Us Weekly that “Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” adding, “They have always wanted a little girl.”

The insider noted that the addition of their daughter has been “a dream come true for the whole family,” while Phoenix shared an instant bond with his younger sibling.

“Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister,” the source revealed. “Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together.”

Days after the big announcement, Hilton shared that she “surprised the whole family” with her new arrival. “I’m in heaven,” she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life.”

Hilton recalled how she and Reum gathered their loved ones “before the turkey” on Thanksgiving for a “surprise.”

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she explained. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited. … Then, I walk in just holding, like, a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

Hilton’s family “couldn’t believe” it, which made for “the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life.”

As for the dynamic between Phoenix and London, Hilton hoped they would be close. “I’m hoping they’re just one grade apart,” she said. “I want the big brother to be watching after the little sister at school. That was the plan. … He is so gentle and sweet with her. It’s so cute.”