Paris Hilton Surprised the Whole Family With Newborn Baby London

Paris Hilton recently surprised the world by introducing her daughter, London, and even her family wasn’t expecting the reveal.

During her appearance on the Monday, November 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Hilton, 42, recalled the moment she and husband Carter Reum “surprised the whole family” with their baby girl. “I’m in heaven,” she gushed. “I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life.”

Hilton dished on her “amazing” Thanksgiving, explaining that she and Reum gathered their loved ones into one room “before the turkey” for a “surprise.”

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she said. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited. … Then, I walk in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!'”

Hilton’s family “couldn’t believe” their eyes, which made the holiday that much more special. “It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life,” she added.

Hilton announced London’s arrival via Instagram on Thursday, November 23, by sharing a photo of a pink baby outfit. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote in the caption.

Two days later, Hilton posed with son Phoenix, 10 months, in front of a pink Christmas tree. “Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕,” she gushed, adding in a comment, “I love my babies sooo much!!😍😍.”

Reum and Hilton tied the knot in November 2021 after more than two years of dating, welcoming Phoenix via surrogate in January. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton captioned her son’s Instagram debut at the time.

Hilton revealed on Monday that Phoenix is already adjusting to being his big brother role. “I’m hoping they’re just one grade apart,” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “I want the big brother to be watching after the little sister at school. That was the plan. … He is so gentle and sweet with her. It’s so cute.”

Before becoming a mom, Hilton was candid about wanting to expand her family. She revealed in August 2021 that she chose to freeze her eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos, and I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship,” she told Tamron Hall. “We knew we were forever right away.”

The couple “have always wanted a little girl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after London’s birth, adding that Hilton and her husband are “thrilled” to be a family of four. “[It’s a] dream come true for the whole family,” the insider added.