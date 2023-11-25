The Christmas season will be even merrier for the Hilton-Reum family now that they are a family of four.

“Can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with my angels!” Paris Hilton wrote via TikTok on Friday, November 24, sharing a video from son Phoenix’s first Thanksgiving.

At the end of their family’s festive feast, Hilton, 42, showed her 10-month-old son a well-decorated Christmas tree.

“Look at this beautiful tree,” Hilton gushed to Phoenix about the pink fir. “Do you like that? Isn’t this beautiful?”

Related: No Grinches Here — Many Stars Have Already Decked the Halls Grinches beware, the holiday season is upon Us — and celebrities including Stassi Schroeder and Caila Quinn have the Christmas decorations to prove it! Schroeder, 35, teamed up with daughter Hartford, 2, in early November to get their Christmas tree up and decorated ASAP. “You like the red?” Schroeder asked her daughter in an Instagram […]

A wide-eyed Phoenix then reached out to touch the tree’s bristles and the coordinating ornaments that were hanging off it.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed Phoenix, their first child together, via surrogate in late 2022. They confirmed his arrival in February.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly during her August cover story. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

While Thursday, November 23, was Phoenix’s first Thanksgiving celebration, it was also the day that Hilton and Reum, 42, announced that he is a big brother.

Related: Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum's Family Album Paris Hilton accomplished her greatest role yet when she welcomed her two kids with husband Carter Reum. “Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly during her August 2023 cover story. “To have [worked] so hard [to] […]

“Phoenix, we’re about to surprise everyone and tell them that you have a sister,” Reum, who also shares a daughter with a past partner, said in a TikTok video that Hilton posted on Saturday, November 25. “Wow, they’re gonna fall out of their chairs! Isn’t that exciting? I love you, kid.”

Hilton and Reum made the announcement during their family’s Thanksgiving meal, which she shared via her social media several hours later.

“Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼,” Hilton later wrote via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” monogrammed on the front. (London has long been the name that Hilton wanted to name her future daughter.)

Related: The Littlest Heirs! Meet the Hilton Family’s Next Generation in Photos Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton’s brood has gotten larger since their children began welcoming babies. Nicky Hilton was the couple’s first child to become a parent when she and husband James Rothschild welcomed daughter Lily-Grace in July 2016, whom The fashion designer and Rothschild, who wed in 2015, later expanded their brood with daughter Teddy […]

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They have always wanted a little girl.”

London’s arrival has also been a “dream come true” for Phoenix. “[He] has been very interested in getting to know his little sister,” the insider told Us. “Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together.”

Hilton and Reum’s two children are the sixth and seventh grandchildren, respectively, in her family. Paris’ sister, Nicky Hilton, shares three children with husband James Rothschild and her brother Barron Hilton II has two kids with wife Tessa Hilton. (Parents Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton also share son Conrad Hilton.)