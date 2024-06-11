If you ask Paris Hilton, The Simple Life reboot with Nicole Richie isn’t just going to be hot — it’s going to be iconic.

“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” Paris exclusively shared with Us Weekly on June 4 when celebrating the launch of the Paris Hilton x Absolut Cosmo Collection on Amazon. “We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”

Back in 2003, The Simple Life premiered on Fox with Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, saying goodbye to credit cards and shopping sprees before saying hello to a quieter life in Altus, Arkansas. Although the show came to an end in 2007, the pair recently announced a new reality show is in the works.

“New Era. Same Besties,” Paris and Nicole shared in a joint Instagram post on May 13. “👯‍♀️Coming soon to Peacock.”

While details surrounding the project remain top secret, Paris revealed she’s been talking to Nicole about the reboot for nearly two years.

“We are very excited. I can’t say much yet, but it’s going to get iconic,” she teased. “This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. … We are the OG’s and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people.”

Because of their long history, Paris assured fans that their connection hasn’t gone away. In fact, every time they hang out, the Paris in Love star believes she feels like a kid or teenager all over again.

“There are those times where you just look at each other and you just know what you’re saying,” she said. “We have secret languages together. Anything I could say, she’ll know what I’m talking about. I don’t have any other person who I’ve been friends with and have known my entire life like that, like a sister. Even though we’re moms and we’re grown up now, we always have that same vibe together.”

“The ‘Sanasa Girls’ or Silly and Billy,” she added when recalling a famous scene from the original series.

Before viewers experience the reboot, Paris is ready to raise a glass and celebrate the comeback of the Cosmo. Starting June 11, fans can visit Amazon and shop the “Stars Are Blind” singer’s new Cosmo-inspired drinkware collection that includes three styles of short-stemmed, hand-blown martini glasses, as well as an insulated pink cocktail shaker with gold accents and a gold jigger.

“I love to entertain and have my friends over for pregaming, going out before dinner or having parties,” Paris said. “I just thought that this would be a perfect new addition to all of my collections.”

After finding success with her Sliving Cosmo at Coachella and other events, Paris also knew she had to collaborate with Absolut to make the dream a reality.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to do it than with an Absolut. I love working with them,” she shared. “I’ve always loved Cosmos with Absolut. It was the perfect collab and I’m so excited for how the line turned out. It’s just so cute and just makes the drinks look so iconic.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams