Paris Hilton’s daughter, London, already has a sliving wardrobe for when she grows up.

“I’ve saved pieces for London my entire life before she was [even] here,” Hilton, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at Absolut House Coachella on Friday, April 12. “Ever since the beginning, my mom saved me so many amazing pieces. So I always knew one day when I had a daughter that I wanted to save her all of my favorite iconic pieces.”

Hilton gushed, “She is going to have quite the wardrobe!”

Paris, who is the eldest daughter of Rick and Kathy Hilton, shares two children with husband Carter Reum. The couple welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogate in February 2023. London Marilyn followed less than one year later in November 2023.

While London is currently 4 months old, she is due to “obviously” inherit her mother’s 21st birthday frock, a chainmail Julien Macdonald minidress, and her Oscar de la Renta lace wedding gown.

“I’m sure she’ll get another one, but it’s just cute to save for her,” Paris told Us.

Until then, London is taking an interest in other aspects of her mom’s iconic life.

“[She] loves my music,” Paris quipped. “At the end of the day the things that really matter, which I’ve learned, is family. And now that I have my husband and my babies, that’s all that matters to me.”

Paris’ new song “Fame Won’t Love You,” which drops later in April, will highlight a similar message. “I feel like a lot of people put so much value on fame and just wanting all that,” she explained to Us. “I just want people to know what’s important in life.”

The Paris in Love star is currently taking a break from mommy mode to attend the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

“I love being spending time with my kids all the time,” Paris said. “But it’s fun to go to a music festival and just be with my husband, enjoy the music [and] support my friends.”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

In between watching the performances, Paris is hanging out at Absolut House, a festival activation hosted by the vodka brand.

“They have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, so that’s a definite [thing to] do — and get the Sliving Cosmo,” she told Us, referring to the cocktail inspired by her catchphrase. “The Cosmo is such an iconic drink.”

She added, “I found out all the drinks a Cosmo is so iconic, and the Absolut one is one that we did together. I love that it’s pink, it’s hot, it’s the perfect drink to come when you’re just having a fun day, especially during festival season.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin