Stylish

Why Paris Hilton Had 45 Custom Wedding Dresses Made for Her Big Day

By
Paris Hilton Had 45 Wedding Dresses Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton said yes to many dresses for her wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021.

“I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding and it was because I literally had 45 of them,” Hilton, 42, said in a Thursday, October 26, episode of British Vogue’s YouTube series “Life in Looks.” 

As for why Hilton had a plethora of options, she explained, “My stylist was getting calls from designers around the world and everyone was so excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful.” 

“I tried to wear as many of them as possible,” Hilton added.

To walk down the aisle, Hilton looked angelic in a tulle Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a high-neck design adorned with pressed flowers. The TV personality teamed the floor-length number, which was inspired by Grace Kelly, with a dramatic veil and wore her blonde mane in a sculpted updo.

Paris Hilton It Meant So Much Me That Kim Kardashian Was My Wedding

Related: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding: Everything We Know So Far From the Dress...

For her first dance with Reum at the reception, Hilton slipped into a Gahlia Lahav creation that was equipped with an off-the-shoulder corset bodice, a billowing skirt and a high-slit. She accessorized with a jeweled headpiece and dangling diamond earrings.

Paris Hilton Had 45 Wedding Dresses
Paris Hilton Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Next, Hilton changed into a pearl-covered Pamela Rolland cape dress that clung to her figure. Afterward, Hilton honored her past party girl reputation with a mini balloon dress by Oscar de la Renta. 

Ahead of the big day, Hilton and Reum celebrated their love with several parties, which saw Hilton in other designs from Oscar de la Renta, Marchesa and Alice + Olivia. 

Hilton and Reum tied the knot at the heiress’ late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate in Bel-Air. 

The lovebirds began dating in November 2019 and the businessman popped the question one year later. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the socialite captioned a series of engagement photos via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Paris Hilton Ups Downs

Related: Paris Hilton's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Reality TV, Prison Stint, Marriage ...

In January, the couple welcomed their first child — a baby boy named Phoenix via surrogate. 

Paris exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about motherhood in her August cover story, sharing, “Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about.” 

She added, “It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life. To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for that.” 

Paris Hilton's Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton

