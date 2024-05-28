Your account
Celebrity Moms

Paris Hilton Responds After Sparking Concern Over Son Phoenix’s Backwards Life Jacket: ‘Oops!’

By
Courtesy of Paris Hilton/TikTok; Getty Images

Paris Hilton wasn’t too concerned after a fan pointed out that her toddler’s life jacket was on backwards in a recent video.

On Sunday, May 26, Hilton, 43, shared a clip of herself in a pool holding her 16-month-old son, Phoenix. “Adventures with Baby P,” she captioned the TikTok video. (Hilton shares Phoenix and 6-month-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum.)

Although the twosome was all smiles, one fan pointed out that Phoenix had his life jacket on the wrong way.

“Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom, I think it’s on backwards. But I love this video, pure joy,” the user wrote.

The next day, Hilton responded to the fan — and showed her gratitude for the correction.

“Oops! Thank you!” she wrote on Monday, May 27. “I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

@parishilton

Adventures with Baby P 🐠

♬ original sound – ParisHilton

This isn’t the first time Hilton has received parenting advice on social media. Nearly two weeks ago, Hilton faced criticism for a TikTok video of her strapping Phoenix and London into their car seats. The babies were facing forward, however, fans pointed out that the seats were “intended for rearward facing only” and that she should not use a latch and belt at the same time.

“Please hire someone to install car seats. Crazy unsafe. This is wild,” one fan wrote under the since-deleted-video.

Following others advice, on May 14, Hilton posted a new video with the car seats facing the rear.

“Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this,” she captioned the clip. “The #CutesieCrew is now ready for takeoff in the #SlivingMom van.”

Nearly two years after tying the knot, Hilton and Reum, 43, secretly welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 followed by daughter London in November 2023. Since welcoming her two kids, Hilton has gushed about her journey into motherhood.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

“Moms are superheroes! It’s the hardest job of all, [but] it’s the most rewarding,” Hilton told Us Weekly in August 2023.

While she loves being a mom, Hilton did mention that it is “a lot to balance” her work on top of parenting.

“I love what I do so much, but my baby is my top priority,” she shared with Us at the time. “All of my priorities have shifted. I am saying no to so many things because I want to be able to spend as much time with [my son] as possible. He’s just my little angel.”

Paris Hilton

