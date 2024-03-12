Paris Hilton is not happy with Mauricio Umansky bringing up his drama with her family on his show, Buying Beverly Hills.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press,” Hilton, 43, commented on the Queen of Bravo’s Instagram account about the new Buying Beverly Hills season 2 teaser. “Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Earlier that day, Netflix dropped the official sneak peek of the reality series that follows Umansky’s real estate agency. In the clip, Umanksy, 53, opened up about his fallout with his brother-in-law and Paris’ dad, Rick Hilton.

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland,” Umansky said. “And when I say f–ked, you know like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Umanksy explained that he approached Rick, 68, telling him he wanted equity and to be a full partner at their real estate firm. Umanksy claimed he was told no following their conversation. He recalled discussing the matter with now estranged wife Kyle Richards, who is the sister of Kathy Hilton, about how his choice to leave Hilton and Hyland could affect her relationship with her family. (Us Weekly confirmed that Umanksy and Richards, 55, separated in July 2023.)

“Then I went home and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,’” he said. “She was 100 percent supportive.”

Upon leaving the real estate group, Umansky founded The Agency, which has been the subject of Buying Beverly Hills. He works alongside daughter Alexia and stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

“I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them,” Umansky said in a confessional. “And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

In addition to talking about his exit from Hilton and Hyland on his TV series, Umansky has spoken candidly about the situation in his April 2023 book, The Dealmaker. Following its release, Umansky exclusively told Us that he and Rick “have a very good working relationship” since his departure.

Buying Beverly Hills season two premieres on Netflix Friday, March 22.