Following her recent engagement to Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton is counting her blessings.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world!” Hilton, 36, wrote on Tuesday, January 9, alongside a clip of herself and Zylka being interviewed. “I have the most incredible, loyal, loving & dedicated man on Earth😍 #RelationshipGoals.”

In the clip, Zylka gushed over his new fiancée. “She’s my best friend, she’s the most gorgeous thing on the planet,” he said during an interview with Extra. “She’s one of the strongest women that I know.”

Hilton clearly shares his sentiments. “He’s my everything, he’s my other half,” she said in the clip. “I can’t wait to start a family and start the next chapter of my life.”

Hilton announced the news of the couple’s engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, January 2.

“I said Yas!,” she wrote alongside photos of the Leftovers actor, 32, proposing in Aspen, Colorado, with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life, my best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Hilton raved about her relationship with Zylka to Us Weekly in October. “I think we’re the only couple that never fights,” she said at the time. “All my friends are like, ‘Literally, you guys are the perfect couple. I’ve never seen you argue.’”

At the time, Hilton already had babies on the brain. “I grew up in a family of four, so I definitely don’t want only one,” she told Us. “I’d be happy with two, but three would be amazing.”

