Going solo. Paris Jackson called it quits with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, after more than two years of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

The split news comes hours after the final episode of the former couple’s Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered, aired. During the finale, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson hinted that she and the 23-year-old musician were on the outs.

“A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient,” she said in the Tuesday, August 4, episode. “[With] the people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. … I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

Glenn, for his part, told viewers that “even if we didn’t work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together,” referencing the pair’s folk group, The Soundflowers.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But, obviously, there’s someone that I strive to be. I want to grow, and I want to become a better person, a better musician,” Paris echoed. “I can’t do this without Gabe. Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies, and it’s not as pretty as it looks in the movies. It can get ugly, and it can be more beautiful than described in the movies, and it is possible. He makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can’t see my life without him.”

Paris and Glenn met in April 2018 after he performed at Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood with his band Trash Dogs. They started dating soon after and released their debut EP, The Soundflowers, in June, the same month that their docuseries premiered.

The actress previously dated Michael Snoddy from 2016 to 2017 and was linked to Cara Delevingne in 2018. She said in a previous episode of Unfiltered that she has “dated more women than men” and sees herself “marrying a chick.”

“I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women,” Paris explained. “It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is. It’s literally just what you are like as a person.”

