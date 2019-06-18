Patricia ‘Tan Mom’ Krentcil Gives Health Update After Coming Out of a Coma

A second chance at life. Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil is ready to live life to its fullest after she recently came out of a medically induced coma following complications from pneumonia.

Krentcil, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly she is “getting better day by day” and is appreciative of the well wishes fans have sent. “When I was in a coma it was so sad to not be able to laugh with my family, [songwriting partner] Adam [Barta], and my friends at The [Howard] Stern Show,” she added. “With everyone praying every day and never giving up, it worked … This is a new chapter for Patricia Marie, and can’t wait to share my story with Howard and the world.”

Barta also provided an update on Krentcil. “I talked with Patricia and she was in great spirits, laughing, and already ready to dive into business,” Barta told Us. “The first thing she asked me was, ‘When is the new [‘Money Maka’] music video premiering?!’ We shot it on a private beach on the Gulf of Mexico before she fell ill.”

Barta added: “She told me this has been a harrowing ordeal and is still a little foggy on some details. We are asking for privacy and time for her to fully recover over the next couple weeks. However, we promise she will definitely be back one more time, and like a phoenix from the ashes, Patricia and I, along with our producer, Electropoint, are ready to take the music biz by storm!”

Barta confirmed to Us on Sunday, June 9, that Krentcil was “still on life support” while “fluid [was] draining from her lungs,” but that she was “improving.” He noted that her teenage daughter, Anna, and the rest of her family were at her side as she recovered.

Krentcil was thrust into the media in 2012, when she was arrested for taking Anna into a tanning bed in New Jersey, leaving the then-5-year-old with severe burns all over her body. The mom of five was released from jail on $25,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment. A grand jury later chose not to indict her.

Following the headline-making debacle, Krentcil pursued a career in music, releasing the 2013 rap single “It’s Tan Mom,” and went on to make her porn film debut in gay flick Kings of New York later that year.

