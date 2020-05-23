Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus. The basketball legend made the announcement on Friday, May 22.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the 57-year-old tweeted. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

He continued in a statement: “Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing is currently the head men’s basketball coach at Georgetown University. According to the school, he is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is also the only member of the basketball program to have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Ewing has been a coach at Georgetown University since 2017. The 11-time NBA All-Star mainly played with the New York Knicks during his NBA career in addition to stints with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic. He began coaching in 2002 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

It was announced in mid-March that the NBA would be suspended amid the ongoing pandemic. The decision was made after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league stated at the time.