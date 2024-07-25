You can always rely on your buddies to keep you humble by sharing your embarrassing secrets with the world — especially when your BFF is Patrick Mahomes.

It’s something that Travis Kelce learned firsthand when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, Mahomes called him out for keeping a hilarious ringtone for nearly a decade.

In an interview filmed back in 2015 and resurfaced by Travis, 34, and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast via X on Wednesday, July 24, Travis can be seen taking a call after being interrupted by the sound of Stars Wars character R2-D2 screeching — a distinctive noise apparently saved as his ringtone.

When “New Heights” captioned the post, “Trav has the greatest ringtone of all time in 2015,” Mahomes took the opportunity to expose the tight end by reposting the video and adding, “That man still has that ringtone, lol.”

The NFL also got in on the banter, poking fun at Travis by describing the ringtone as “terrifying” when sharing the clip via Instagram.

Judging by the throwback moment, Travis also seemingly has a strong sense of humor himself. When the clip revealed Jason, 36, on the other end of the line, Travis relished in the chance to tease his older sibling after getting off the call.

“Being the little brother, I hate when I gotta be the more mature one,” Travis joked to the production crew at the time. “Guy’s been on the earth two more years than me.”

That man still has that ringtone lol 😂 https://t.co/7IMcowi03N — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 23, 2024

Now, Travis is busy being a leader on his team with Mahomes. The twosome are currently being put through the paces at an NFL training camp in Missouri ahead of the 2024-2025 football season.

Meanwhile, his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, isn’t resting on her laurels either. The “All Too Well” singer, 34, is about to wrap her German leg of her worldwide Eras Tour before embarking on the next stop on the itinerary: Warsaw, Poland.

Swift will get a three-month break from her tour between August and November. A source previously told US Weekly in June that the star is planning to stay at Travis’ home in Kansas City while he plays in the NFL season.

“Taylor’s been having fun decorating his Kansas City [place],” a second source added. “And she’s looking forward to the simple joys of being together.”

The pair’s blossoming romance has continued to only get stronger since Kelce first attempted to gift Swift a friendship bracelet containing his phone number on it at the Kansas City leg of her Eras Tour in July 2023.

In September the same year, the relationship was confirmed when Swift was spotted cheering Travis on as she attended one of his games at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium.