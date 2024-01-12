Paul Giamatti turned the National Board of Review Gala into a date night with girlfriend Clara Wong.

The couple posed together on the red carpet while attending the event in New York City on Thursday, January 11. Giamatti, 56, wore a gray suit to the gala, which is held every year to “celebrate the art of cinema.” He snapped some solo shots before being joined by Wong, who donned a black gown.

Giamatti confirmed his relationship with Wong during the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, while accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his role as Paul Hunham in The Holdovers.

“I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend, Clara Wong,” Giamatti declared during his speech. “Why you bother with me, I don’t know.”

Following his declaration of love, fans were surprised to learn that the couple’s connection began on Billions. While Giamatti played Chuck Rhoades on the Showtime series from 2016 to 2023, Wong made various guest appearances as Mistress Troy throughout the show’s seven seasons.

“Paul Giamatti is dating Clara Wong, the actress who plays his dominatrix in Billions. A king among kings,” one fan declared via X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Paul Giamatti is dating Clara Wong, who played his dominatrix in Billions!”

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been dating, they shared a second special moment together on Sunday. Following Giamatti’s Golden Globes win, the actor and his girlfriend hit up an In-N-Out burger to celebrate.

“PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A.” fellow actor Michael Warburton shared via X on Monday, January 8, including a photo of Giamatti and Wong enjoying a meal and scrolling on their phones. Along with the hamburgers and french fries, Giamatti’s Golden Globe trophy was visible on the table.

After earning his eighth SAG Award nomination on Wednesday, January 10, Giamatti joked to Vanity Fair that he was “aware” of the In-N-Out photo circulating online. “I’m pleased I provided America with a little diversion, my need for an In-N-Out burger. I’m obsessed with In-N-Out, so I just had to have it,” he joked.

Giamatti was previously married to Elizabeth Cohen, with whom he shares 23-year-old son Samuel. They tied the knot in 1997, but further details about their split are unknown.

While he tends to keep his personal life out of the public eye, Giamatti did give his son a sweet shout-out during his Golden Globes speech on Sunday.

“I guess I want to give a shout-out to my son Samuel, who recently graduated from college,” he said.