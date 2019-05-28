Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gets special treatment in jail, according to close pal and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio — and it could be because of his celebrity status!

“You know what, yeah … they like him and he gets his pick of all the food and stuff like that,” DelVecchio, 38, told Us Weekly earlier this month of the other prisoners’ thoughts on Sorrentino, 36. “They really like him in there so I’m happy about that so that’s a plus.”

As for how it was for DelVecchio when he and Vinny Guadagnino paid Sorrentino a visit a few weeks ago, he described it as being “so weird.”

He added: “I have never had to do that before, visit somebody in prison … but it wasn’t too bad considering, I mean, he’s doing great. He’s in great spirits, he’s just happy to put this past him and he’s almost out of there. It went by so quick. He’s doing great and I’m looking forward to partying with him when he gets out.”

DelVecchio said Sorrentino — who reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January to begin his eight-month sentence for tax evasion — is spending his time working out and hitting the books.

“He is definitely in the gym in there and is eating well, working out like twice a day, making some friends in there, said he is doing a lot of reading, I think he’s doing the classes too, the rehab classes in there,” he told Us noting that Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, “gets to visit often” and that the pair are looking “forward to starting a family when he gets out.”

The DJ, for his part, has some big plans of his own for the summer. DelVecchio is set to headline the first-ever F Cancer Jersey Shore party on Saturday, July 20, and opened up to Us about what the foundation means to him.

“So, F Cancer is a huge organization dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer, and they throw parties all over the world to bring awareness and to raise money for such a great cause,” he explained. “I [wanted] to get involved with that because a lot of my family have been affected by that as well.”

He continued: “I lost my grandparents to cancer so why not give back and do something that I love to do to help bring awareness … so I’ll be DJing, obviously. Everyone can come and experience a Pauly D party. To be able to get in, they just buy this Pauly D F Cancer limited edition t-shirt and all the proceeds of that go to the charity, [and to] raise money for the event.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!