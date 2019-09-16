



Penelope Disick to the rescue! The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made a house call this weekend to her aunt Khloé Kardashian, who was feeling a bit under the weather.

The Good American founder took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 15, to share a bit of Penelope’s visit, which included a very thoughtful gift that might just help Khloé kick her cold.

“Hi Koko, I brought fruits for you,” Penelope, 7, told her aunt as she held a basket filled with fresh food.

“Oh my goodness, because I’m sick?” Khloé, 35, asked. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wrote on her Instagram Stories that she is the “luckiest auntie in the world.”

Penelope then proceeded to take her basket of goodies and explain what’s inside. “That’s a pomegranate,” the elementary school student declared, holding up the healthy fruit.

And when Khloé misidentified an orange, Penelope set her straight. “This one is an orange,” she noted, picking up a different piece of fruit. The Revenge Body host later pointed out (via text) that her niece was, in fact, correct.

When Penelope let out a bit of a cough, Khloé knowingly asked with a little chuckle: “Who did I get sick from?”

“Reign,” Penelope declared with a smile, referring to her 4-year-old brother. “That was Reign though.” She also has an older brother Mason, 9.

“Reign [did get me sick,]” the California native admitted. “And then Reign got you sick.”

Not wanting to let her niece’s act of kindness go unnoticed, Khloé added: “P, this is the nicest gift ever.”

After Penelope revealed that her basket also included a grapefruit and an orange, Khloé once again expressed her thanks. “P, you’re the nicest,” she said.

The Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons alum took to her Instagram Stories once more to share a photo of Penelope and her daughter, True Thompson, 17 months, examining the fruit loot. “Family,” she wrote along the sweet snap, which also included several heart animations.

In February, Khloé opened up about her close bond with her eldest niece after the duo got matching bob haircuts. “So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol,” she joked on Instagram at the time. “How FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?”

