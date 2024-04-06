The Percy Jacksons have officially met — Logan Lerman and Walker Scobell even took a photo to prove it.

Lerman, 32, crossed paths with the 15-year-old star of Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show at the Hulu on Disney+ celebration on Friday, April 5, in Los Angeles. The actors posed both wore black suits with Scobell opting for a black shirt while the We Were the Lucky Ones star chose a white button-down and pocket square.

While Scobell shared the photo to his Instagram Story without comment, fans had plenty to say about seeing the pair unite.

“Somebody call the apollo cabin, i need a medic for the heart attack i just had 😭😭,” one commenter shared via Disney+ and Hulu’s joint post while another added, “CHILDHOOD ME AND ADULT ME ARE SCREAMING, CRYING AND HUGGING EACH OTHER RIGHT NOW.” A third chimed in, “they caused the new york city earthquake.” (New York City experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake originating from New Jersey on Friday.)

One fan even referenced the 2019 Broadway musical adaptation, suggesting someone should get theater star Chris McCarrell in there, writing, “Next step: get the musical Percy and recreate the Spider-Man meme.”

Scobell took over the role of Percy when the new Disney+ series debuted in December 2023 while Lerman played the role in the 2010 and 2013 films (which are widely criticized by fans of Rick Riordan‘s books and even the author himself).

Since taking over the role of a teen demi-god, Lerman has been encouraging toward Scobell. He sent a surprise note to Scobell and costars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri during a live taping of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in December.

“The show looks amazing,” Lerman wrote. “I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life. I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project. Hope you like eating blue food the next few years because I think you have a hit show on your hands.”

Scobell said it felt great to hear kind words from his predecessor and revealed he even reached out to Lerman after watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower for the first time. “I really liked it. I thought it was so good I DM’d him,” he said.

Fans continue to hope that Lerman will guest star on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Luckily, the series has been renewed for season 2, so there will be more opportunities for Disney+ to finally make that happen.