Peta Murgatroyd Experiences Terrifying Health Scare on Stage: ‘I Couldn’t Feel My Arms or Legs’

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd had never missed a show due to illness until Saturday, April 28. The 31-year-old experienced a terrifying health scare that left her unable to feel her arms or legs during a performance in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Murgatroyd, who is currently touring with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his brother Val, revealed in a Sunday, April 29, Instagram post that she woke up on Saturday feeling a “little nauseous.” But the New Zealand native was still able to go about her day with 15-month-old son Shai.

“In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had a fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show,” she began. But her symptoms just worsened and by 8 p.m., Murgatroyd couldn’t feel her arms or legs. “I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door,” she shared.

Murgatroyd made it onto the stage but it quickly became clear that she wouldn’t be able to complete the choreography. “I tried my best to dance but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary,” she wrote. “I am so, so sorry for not being able to give out he show you all deserved.”

The grateful star gave a shout-out to Maksim, 38, Val, 32, and the cast and crew of the MAKS. VAL. PETA Confidential tour for their “professionalism” during a “crazy situation.”

Murgatroyd went on to assure followers that she is on the mend. “I am feeling better today and look forward to seeing all our fans,” she wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and support. I love you and I am so sorry again!”

Dancing with the Stars’ 26th season premieres on ABC on Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET. It features a cast entirely made up of athletes, including Olympic skaters Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!