Pete Davidson cryptically apologized to girlfriend Cazzie David and opened up about his mental health in a slew of Instagram Story posts that have since been deleted.

“Sending love and prayers to all those in need. You are not alone. Someone does understand you,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, wrote on Wednesday, January 31. “Not everyone is fortunate enough to have access to health benefits. If it’s this tough for me I can’t imagine how tough it is for others that have a mental illness. I’m really sad and in insane pain. Nobody should have to live like this. That’s why it’s important to vote. So people can get the help and the proper care they need.”

Davidson also shared a photo of the 23-year-old, who is Larry David’s daughter, holding his hand and kissing his arm, with the caption, “Idk what I did to make you hate me so much but I’m sorry.” The comedian deleted all of his posts nearly 20 minutes after posting them.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple have not broken up. “They weren’t fighting,” the insider said. “They were just joking as comedians tend to do.”

Davidson’s rep also confirmed to Us that the duo are still together.

Although the MTV personality generally keeps a low profile, he gushed over his girlfriend of more than two years during a recent interview. “She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2017. “She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

Davidson also said that the Eighty-Sixed star helps him stay sober and is “very supportive.”

The Going Places actor has been vocal about his mental health struggles in the past. Davidson opened up about it during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment in October 2017 and shared strategies for anybody battling depression.

“As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a form of depression. And depression affects more than 16 million people in this country and there’s like, no cure, per se, but for anyone dealing with it there are treatments that can help,” he explained. “First of all, if you thing you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk with him about medication and also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a HUGE difference.”

The Staten Island, New York, native first revealed his condition while appearing on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast last September. “I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” Davidson recalled, noting that his symptoms began in 2016 and he thought that his marijuana use was to blame. He quit smoking hoping that his condition would improve, but it didn’t. “I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ … I’m depressed all the time.”

Davidson now regularly sees a therapist and has been taking new medication. “It is working, slowly but surely,” he continued on the podcast. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year was a f—king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

The Set It Up actor was 7 years old when his firefighter father, Scott, was killed in the terrorist attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001. He believes that the loss impacted his mental health. “My big thing is trust,” Davidson explained in a tribute to his father in September 2016. “One day he was there and the next day he was gone.”

After a brief stint in rehab, Davidson returned to SNL in March 2017, and during his first show back, he was met by a round of applause from the studio audience.

