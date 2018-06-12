No need for the reminder. Pete Davidson has covered up a forearm tattoo of former on-again, off-again girlfriend Cazzie David amid news of his engagement to Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star has replaced the permanent pic of David’s face — which was inked on his right arm — with a larger version of a design that looks close to one the sports on his left side.

Davidson is no stranger to showing his affection by adding ink to his already tattoo-covered body. Following news of his relationship to Grande, 24, the SNL comedian was quick to be inspired for his next piece of body art.

Earlier this month, Davidson paid a visit to The Black Lantern where artist London Reese tattooed two small designs on him that were inspired by his newly minted fiancée — a black bunny ears mask, which mirrors the singer’s Dangerous Woman album artwork, and her initials on his thumb.

Reese shared a picture of his work on June 2, with the caption: “We had a good night.”

The whirlwind romance between Grande and Davidson goes beyond just a tattoo. Just weeks after Us Weekly broke the news that the pop star and comedian were dating, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us that the two were engaged.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider told Us on Monday, June 10. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Another source added that the lovebirds “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in L.A. on June 9.

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the first insider noted. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

