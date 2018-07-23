Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have not shied away from showing off their relationship on social media, but it appears the engaged duo may have had a change of heart.

The 24-year-old comedian wiped his Instagram account clean on Monday, July 23, deleting all of the photos and videos he previously shared, including his posts that featured Grande, 25. The pop star, meanwhile, still has more than 3,500 posts on her social media account, but turned off the comments section on all of her pics and videos.

Davidson and Grande’s Instagram updates come the day after he defended himself in the comments of the singer’s tribute to her grandfather on the four-year anniversary of his death.

“Miss n love you forever my best friend #4years,” Grande wrote alongside a photo of herself and her late grandpa on Sunday, July 22.

After the Saturday Night Live star replied, “omg what a cutie,” fans assumed he was complimenting his fiancée and called his comment “unnecessary” and “inappropriate.”

Davidson was quick to clarify his remark, explaining that he was referring to Grande’s grandpa in his comment.

“Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that?” he wrote. “You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

Grande has yet to publicly comment on Davidson’s response to her photo, but shared a post on her Instagram Story by her manager Scooter Braun about her relationship.

“Someday I want a love like my Nonna and Grandpa have,” Braun captioned a photo of Grande and Davidson on his Instagram Story, seemingly referring to a quote the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner said in the past. He added: “You did it @arianagrande. So happy for you and @petedavison.”

The Nickelodeon alum reposted Braun’s post to her Instagram Story on Sunday and simply added “love u @scooterbraun.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that Davidson proposed to Grande after a few weeks of dating.

