Spilling the beans? Pete Davidson reportedly described the way he proposed to fiancée Ariana Grande during a Q&A after performing his stand-up comedy routine — and fans can’t help but speculate if it’s true or not.

The 24-year-old gave a surprise performance on Saturday, July 21, at at A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, New York to help support a local charity. Following his set, an attendee named Carly took to Twitter to share what the comedian said about proposing to the 25-year-old pop star.

“I just went to see Pete Davidson do stand up and he said he proposed to Ariana while he was smoking weed in bed,” Carly’s tweet read. She noted that “he actually never mentioned her in his routine” but “did a Q and A session at the end and my friend asked him how he proposed.”

Following a flood of questions from commenters regarding whether Davidson was being serious or not, Carly added: “To everyone asking me if that’s actually how he proposed or if he was just joking: idk??? the f—k I look like TMZ.”

I just went to see Pete Davidson do stand up and he said he proposed to Ariana while he was smoking weed in bed — carly (@carlyanz7) July 22, 2018

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in June that the comedian had proposed to Grande after just weeks of dating. The two haven’t shied away from gushing over each other on social media, however, Davidson deleted all of his Instagram photos on Monday, July 23, after fans called him out for being “inappropriate.”

The dramatic move came after the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress posted a photo in memory of her grandfather, to which Davidson commented, “what a cutie.” Following backlash from commenters, the SNL star spoke out.

“Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that?” he wrote. “You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

Grande, meanwhile, turned off the comments on her post.

