Pete Davidson is ridding himself of the bad vibes. The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star took to his Instagram Stories hours after he wiped his page clean of photos to explain his decision.

“no, there’s nothing wrong. no nothing happened,” he began the lengthy note. “no there’s nothing cryptic about anything. i just don’t want to be on instagram anymore.”

He continued to note that he doesn’t want to be on “any social media platform,” before diving deeper into why.

“the internet is an evil place and doesn’t make me feel good,” he explained. “why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—cking lit. the fact that I even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i’m sure i’ll be back at some point :)”

The comedian signed off with “your neighborhood goon, pete.”

The day before the dramatic cleansing — which included wiping his Instagram of photos of himself with fiancee Ariana Grande — Davidson faced backlash from commenters on a pic the 25-year-old pop star posted in memory of her grandfather.

“Miss n love you forever my best friend #4years,” Grande wrote alongside a photo of herself with her grandpa, to which Davidson replied, “omg what a cutie.”

Fans assumed that Davidson was referring to his love and hit back calling his comment “unnecessary” and “inappropriate.”

Davidson defended himself writing, “Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Davidson had proposed to Grande just weeks after they began dating.

