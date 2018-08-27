Ariana Grande is smitten with her fiancé, Pete Davidson — but he doesn’t know why!

Davidson, 24, gushed over his girl while introducing her on Saturday, August 25, at The Sweetener Sessions, an event put on by American Express to promote her new album.

“Are you guys ready to stat the show?” he said while amping up the crowd at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. He then joked, “Alright, coming to the stage — I can’t believe she talks to me — but give it up for Ariana Grande!”

The 25-year-old pop star, dressed in an oversized pink sweatshirt and suede boots, then hit the stage and kissed the Saturday Night Live star before waving to fans.

“Pete just seemed very in awe of her and very proud of her,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the A-list couple. “He stood on the side of the stage [during the show] and she would occasionally blow him kisses.”

Grande’s performance came days after she appeared on Good Morning America and talked wedding planning with the comedian. “We’re gonna take our time to plan it. We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff,” she explained on Wednesday, August 22. “And it’s really fun. I work so much [that] I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart.”

She added: “I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun … It’s gonna be, like, next year.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Davidson proposed to Grande weeks after they started dating. The Set It Up actor and the “God Is a Woman” singer made their red carpet debut on August 20 at the 2018 MTV Video Video Music Awards in New York City.

