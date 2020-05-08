Pete Davidson is having quite an interesting time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic — especially since he is staying in the basement of the home he shares with his mom.

“I am still off of drugs and so bored,” the Saturday Night Live star, 26, joked to Judd Apatow via Instagram Live on Thursday, May 7. “Oddly, after our video [chat last week], somebody rang my doorbell with a full duffel bag filled with drugs and said, ‘I’m in Bayonne, [New Jersey], if you ever need more.’”

Davidson said the bag had “a couple weeks worth” of drugs in it, but he gave them to his friend.

“I haven’t heard from him since,” he quipped. “It’s been about four days.”

After Apatow, 52, warned viewers to “never, ever take drugs from strangers,” the stand-up comedian reminded him that that’s where “all drugs” come from.

“I mean, like, when was the last time you got an eighth of weed from your grandma?” Davidson asked, to which the movie producer responded, “You don’t know my grandma. She’s from the jazz generation.”

Later on Thursday, the King of Staten Island star elaborated on his story during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“A lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, ‘I heard your son needs this,’” he said. “So, if you see this, please do not do that ‘cause I will sell it.”

Jimmy Fallon, meanwhile, asked fans not to give Davidson drugs because he is “trying” to stay sober. And with that, the Staten Island, New York, native winked at the camera.

Davidson has spoken candidly in the past about using medical marijuana as a pain reliever since he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as a teenager. In May 2017, he said on SNL that he spent $40,000 on rehab. He returned to a treatment center earlier this year after teasing his plans on the NBC variety show.

“I’m going on ‘vacation,’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” he said during “Weekend Update” in December 2019. “And it costs $100,000, but I still have roommates.”

