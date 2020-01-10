Ready for takeoff! Bachelor Peter Weber exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about him — including the time he met Chris Harrison a decade ago, the reason behind his No. 12 tattoo and his favorite hobby besides flying planes. Read on to learn more about the 28-year-old pilot.

1. I love airplane food.

2. I believed in Santa until I was 13 years old.

3. My brother and I got matching tattoos of the number 12 for our favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks, after they won the Super Bowl [in 2014].

4. I always wanted braces growing up so I could get the colors of the Seahawks. I convinced my parents to take me to the orthodontist. Let’s just say I left very disappointed.

5. I call Westlake Village, California, home, but I was born in Virginia and lived in Florida before moving out West.

6. I was the youngest person to receive a first-degree black belt in tae kwon do in the state of Virginia.

7. One of my favorite hobbies is magic!

8. I’m not embarrassed to admit that I can put down an entire jar of Nutella by the spoonful in one sitting.

9. I first met Chris Harrison walking into a movie theater with my dad 10 years before I became the Bachelor. He still doesn’t remember this.

10. My first concert was Backstreet Boys. My brother and I knew all the dances to their songs. We still bust out the moves on occasion.

11. I learned Spanish by watching telenovelas with my grandma.

12. I was a Junior Olympic swimmer — breaststroke was my event.

13. I love sushi. As soon as we landed back in Los Angeles after traveling for the show, we took our car right from the airport to Sugarfish.

14. My favorite place in the world is Wells, New York. My great-grandfather built my family’s summer house there in 1939!

15. My very first car was a Volvo station wagon that belonged to my grandfather.

16. My best friend in the world is my dog, Tripp. He’s 14 now and is the goodest of good boys!

17. My biggest fear is snakes.

18. I didn’t have my first girlfriend till my senior year of high school. She made the first move because I was so shy back then.

19. My favorite food is Cuban. My mom’s cooking is second only to my grandma’s!

20. I’m double-jointed in my thumb and can dislocate it out of its socket.

21. I was a huge Pokémon fan and collected all the trading cards.

22. I became an airline captain at 25.

23. Horror films are my favorite — I always love a good scare.

24. The fastest ground speed I’ve reached in an airplane is 705 mph!

25. I placed second in my fifth-grade science fair by inventing a massaging backpack. Patent is still pending.

Follow Weber’s journey to find love on season 24 of The Bachelor, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.