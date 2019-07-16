Just a casual conversation! While meeting a handful of celebrities at the Lion King premiere in London, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry had a genuine dialogue with Pharrell about relationships in the spotlight.

“I’m so happy for your union,” the “Happy” singer, 46, told Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, after he greeted them with handshakes. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us … we cheer you guys on.”

The Suits alum, with a smile, tenderly touched Pharrell’s arm and replied, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

Though Meghan didn’t go into detail about who she was referring to, it was seemingly a nod to the constant scrutiny she and the former military pilot face from the public, which includes backlash from the California native’s own father, Thomas Markle, and sister, Samantha Markle.

Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that Harry “takes any attack on Meghan” — who gave birth in May to the couple’s first child, a son named Archie — “very personally.”

“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” the insider explained. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”

A royal insider told Us at the time that “Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful.”A third insider added that she is “definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation.”

However, the gossip doesn’t stand in the way of Meghan’s dedication to her work. The former actress announced her four royal patronages in January: Association of Commonwealth Universities, The National Theatre, Smart Works and Mayhew.

