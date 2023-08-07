Phoebe Bridgers seemingly shared her first couple photo with rumored boyfriend Bo Burnham.

In a snap shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 6, Bridgers, 28, sat on a piano bench with her arm around who appeared to be Burnham, 32. The Boygenius musician leaned in close to her companion’s face in the photo, which was taken from behind.

Bridgers and Burnham were previously caught getting cozy in the background of a TikTok shared by Keith Urban in May.

“Shoutout to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifites who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets. We had the BEST night!!!” Urban, 55, captioned the clip of him dancing with wife Nicole Kidman at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances, for which Bridgers was one of the opening acts. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Bridgers seemingly leaning in to kiss Burnham as they stood behind the country crooner and Kidman, 56.

Urban later apologized for inadvertently sharing the intimate moment on the internet. When asked whether he’d “hard launched” the duo’s romance during a July interview with Entertainment Tonight, Urban noted that Bridgers reached out to him “in her own passive way” after he posted the video.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It felt very awkward,” he said. “I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Bridgers first sparked romance speculation with Burnham in December 2022, around the same time that she and Paul Mescal seemingly called it quits after two years of dating.

Although neither Bridgers nor Mescal, 27, publicly confirmed the split, the Aftersun actor said during a February Vanity Fair interview he was “really mad and upset” about the breakup speculation.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” Mescal said, noting that he didn’t think it would be “wise” to give a definitive answer. “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f—k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

Burnham, for his part, previously began dating filmmaker Lorene Scafaria in 2013. The duo have never publicly confirmed split speculation. In September 2019, the comedian gave Scafaria a sweet Instagram shout-out, praising her work writing and directing the film Hustlers.

“I have had a front row seat to the making of this movie, having lived with the genius who made it as she struggled to convince people that this was a movie worth making — and furthermore, that she should direct it,” he wrote at the time, adding that those who told her “no” had probably gone on to “sell cream cheese for a living.”

He continued: “This movie is brilliant and warm and funny and sexy just like the woman who made it. I love this movie and I love her. 👠👠.”