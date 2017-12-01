Photographer Bruce Weber has been accused of sexual harassment by male model Jason Boyce, the New York Post and The Blast report.

According to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit obtained by the outlets, Boyce claims he was touched inappropriately by Weber, 71, during a photo shoot at the famed photographer’s studio in New York City on December 14, 2014. Boyce alleges that Weber “was practically straddling” him on a chair and then rubbed oil on the model’s forehead, making him “extremely uncomfortable.”

The Post and The Blast report that Weber allegedly asked Boyce to take off his shirt and pants. The photographer — who is widely known for his ad campaigns for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch, among other brands — then “took Mr. Boyce’s hands in his and placed them on the waistband of Mr. Boyce’s underwear,” the lawsuit claims. Weber then allegedly pulled down Boyce’s underwear before removing it completely.

Later on, Webber allegedly grabbed Boyce’s arm to force the model to rub his own genitals, according to the suit obtained by the Post and The Blast. The photographer then allegedly put Boyce’s fingers in his mouth and placed his hand on Boyce’s pants over his genitals. “Terrified and repulsed, Mr. Boyce closed his eyes, hoping that Mr. Weber would stop,” the legal documents read.

The outlets report that Boyce says he tried to leave but Weber allegedly instructed him to come back. The filmmaker then allegedly grabbed Weber and kissed him on the lips before the model left. Boyce is suing Weber, his former agent and former agency for sexual harassment, and is seeking unspecified damages.

Us Weekly has reached out to Weber’s rep for comment.

