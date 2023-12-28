Pierce Brosnan was issued a citation for walking in a protected area of Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan, 70, was cited for allegedly walking in a “thermal area” of the public park, according to the Los Angeles Times. Us Weekly has reached out to Brosnan for comment.

According to the newspaper, the actor stepped on the protected grounds on November 1. At the time, park rangers cited 36 CFR 7.13(j) of the Yellowstone National Park Code for Regulation and claimed that “foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs.”

Yellowstone is a 2.22 million acre national landmark in Wyoming that is known for its impressive thermal geographic features, including geysers, hot springs and steam vents. Visitors are urged to follow specific safety guidelines.

Related: Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith's Relationship Timeline Pierce Brosnan‘s life led him to a lasting marriage with Keely Shaye Smith. Brosnan was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. Brosnan and Harris welcomed son Sean (born in September 1983), and he adopted Harris’ daughter Charlotte and son Chris, whom she shared with her late ex. Harris died […]

“Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” a section on the official government website reads. “Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

In a list of precautions, it is recommended that individuals “always walk on boardwalks and designated trails” and “keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.” Other rules state that guests should not touch thermal features, avoid swimming in hot springs and refrain from throwing objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

According to the L.A. Times, Brosnan is scheduled to appear in Wyoming’s U.S. District Court on January 23, 2024.

Related: Stars Who Have Played James Bond Over the Years James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history — and yet, only a handful of actors have been fortunate enough to tackle the part. The popular action film franchise is based on a character created by author Ian Fleming for his James Bond book series. EON Productions gained the rights to […]

Brosnan has been in Wyoming filming Unholy Trinity alongside Samuel L. Jackson and David Arquette. Unholy Trinity is a Western epic directed by Richard Gray, telling a story of “revenge, dark secrets and buried treasures,” according to a log line.

In the film, set in Montana in the 1870s, Henry (Brandon Lessard) is tasked by his estranged father to murder the man who framed him for a crime he did not commit. Brosnan portrays upstanding town sheriff Gabriel Dove.

Unholy Trinity, which is slated for a 2024 release, had received an interim waiver from the SAG-AFTRA labor union to continue production amid the strike. (SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July after failing to reach an agreement with film studios. They ultimately reached a compromise in November.)

In addition to filming Unholy Trinity, Brosnan recently traveled to Miami for its Art Basel festival. He debuted his own art collection earlier this month.