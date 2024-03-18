Piers Morgan is, once again, weighing in on the royal family.

Morgan, 58, cosigned British journalist Jemima Goldsmith’s criticisms regarding the internet’s ongoing jokes about Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

“I fear that all the Kate and William ‘jokes’ on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight,” Goldsmith, 50, shared via X on Saturday, March 16. “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Morgan, shared the social media post, writing, “THIS 👇👇.”

Days prior, Morgan spoke candidly about the royals during the March 14 installment of his show, Uncensored, alluding that “the Palace could be hiding something” as the controversy surrounding Kate, 42, continues.

Morgan said that Kate “could be fine and doing well” hinting that fan theories “got it wrong.” However, he later backtracked with an eyebrow-raising statement.

“I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” Morgan claimed. “I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us — we’re not there.”

In Goldsmith’s original social media post, she was referring to Colbert’s comments during the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, in which the TV host rehashed Prince William’s alleged affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert, 59, stated. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Colbert said he’s “ready to spill the tea” before pouring himself a cup.

“I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” he continued, referring to Hanbury, 40. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Kensington Palace never commented on the past speculation, but some internet users have taken this theory and run with it online as questions about Kate continue to rise.

Kate has been spotted out in public on two occasions — both of which resulted in blurry paparazzi photos — following her “planned” abdominal surgery in January. After the procedure, it was announced that Kate wouldn’t be returning to her public-facing duties until Easter, at the end of March. (Kate also posted a seemingly Photoshopped image earlier this month, which she was forced to address after widespread rumors that it was digitally altered.)

It’s since been reported that Kate will not return to her royal duties until well after the Easter holiday on Sunday, March 31. The Sunday Times claimed that any public engagements will wait until her and William’s kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — return to school after their spring holiday on April 17. No royal family engagements to mark Kate’s return have been announced thus far.