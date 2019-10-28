Piers Morgan Duchess Meghan Needs to Stop Whining





“I think Meghan Markle needs to stop whining, period,” the 54-year-old English journalist told Us Weekly exclusively at the British Academy Britannia Awards sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover in Beverly Hills. “I think she’s an actress whining too much. I say that with great respect. But the most successful members of the royal family, the queen, the queen’s mother, the most beloved always understood, you never explain, you never complain, you do your duty and everyone loves you. The moment you start yapping away moaning about everything, people go, ‘Hang on, you’re living at our expensive palaces, with servants.’ So maybe get a better sense of reality.”

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, recently opened up about her struggle to adjust to life as a member of the British royal family in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“It’s a lot,” the 38-year-old duchess, who gave birth to son Archie, 5 months, in May, explained in the doc. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Morgan added that he isn’t a “massive fan” of the former Suits star, who he claimed to be close to in the past.

“I knew her quite well. And like a lot of people, she dropped me as soon as — she stopped looking at me the moment she met Prince Harry and she’s done that to a lot of people,” he told Us. “I just think she’s somebody who is laser focused on becoming a member of the royal family and has discovered that you can’t be a celebrity actress playing that game if you’re a member of the royal family. It’s not how it works. … In Britain, the members of the whole family are almost all the civil list. Their houses get paid for by us. Their security is paid for by us, the taxpayers. And with that comes a sense of duty. And I don’t think Meghan Markle’s quite worked out what duty involves. She’s too busy trying to be a celebrity, lecturing us all how to lead our lives and it’s just not a very clever move.”

Earlier this month, Harry, 35, and Meghan announced their decision to take legal action against the British media for “bullying” the Duchess of Sussex.

“Either understand what duty is all about or don’t be a royal. I mean, no one’s forcing Harry and Meghan to be active royals and they don’t have to be,” Morgan concluded, noting that Harry’s brother, Prince William, is going to be king. “Harry isn’t, so there’s need to have to do this. But if you’re going to do it, I think take the advice of his grandmother. Don’t complain and don’t explain, just do your duty. Do your job.”

Reporting by Nicole Pajer