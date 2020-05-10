Pink shared her concerns for moms everywhere as she looked back at her and her son’s “terrifying” battle with coronavirus in a Mother’s Day op-ed for NBC News.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” the singer, 40, said of her son, Jameson, in the piece posted on Saturday, May 9. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, who revealed last month that she and her son had tested positive, wrote that she has been reflecting “on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine had meant” for her, Jameson, and her daughter, Willow, 8, who she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat,” she wrote, adding that “mamas everywhere” are “doing amazing.”

But as the country and the world recover, Pink admitted she wonders what will happen next as we define “a new normal.”

While she noted that she was not alone in battling coronavirus, not every family is able to practice social distancing and in some parts of the world access to water and soap “may be an impossible luxury.”

Pink, who was appointed a UNICEF ambassador in 2015, asked readers to put themselves “in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe.”

There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 280,000 deaths. The U.S. has had more than 80,000 deaths, with over 1.3 million confirmed cases.

She asked readers to help others in need and noted that the United Nations agency is working on the front lines in more than 190 countries to get supplies to hard-to-reach places.

“This Mother’s Day, as you hold your babies tight, I encourage you to think about all the mamas around the world who still need our help,” Pink concluded. “Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said it best: this won’t end for anyone, until it ends for everyone. I know you would do anything to protect your own child, so let’s make sure every mama has the same opportunity and resources to protect theirs.”

