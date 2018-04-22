Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews, The Sun claimed on Saturday, April 21.

The British newspaper reports that the couple told their loved ones they were expecting last week “after her 12-week scan.” The writer, 34, and the hedge fund manager, 42, tied the knot in May 2017 in the U.K.

Pippa’s older sister, Duchess Kate, is also pregnant. The royal, 36, who is expecting her third child, is due to give birth any day. She shares son Prince George, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 2, with husband Prince William. The pair got married in April 2011, and Middleton memorably served as her sister’s bridesmaid.

An insider close to Middleton told Us in August 2017 that the newlyweds were “trying for a baby,” adding that “starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the sisters hoped to experience pregnancy together one day. “It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time,” the family friend said. “To share that would be amazing.”

The insider added: “Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.”

