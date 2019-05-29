A scary incident. Pippa Middleton’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews witnessed a robbery at a jewelry store in London on Tuesday, May 28.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 30, recounted the ordeal on his Instagram Story. “I was there picking up this vintage piece that I’d been waiting for for ages and these guys drive a scooter through the glass and start battering the shop with big huge hammers,” he said, per BBC.

Matthews and others took cover in The Hour House’s vault amid the chaos. “We’re in the back of the shop looking at them, sprint downstairs, hide in the vault until all the noise passes,” he recalled. “Come upstairs, the place is just battered and I mean gonzo all the watches have gone, everything.”

The former Bachelor UK lead was at the store to pick up a 1991 Rolex watch. “Lo and behold, on the floor amongst all the rubble, the glass and stuff, was one watch in the entire shop and it’s mine,” he noted. “Now if that’s not luck I don’t know what is.”

According to BBC, Matthews told reporters after the incident that the store, which is owned by one of his friends, has already been attacked “several times.” The socialite added that he will “think twice” before bringing his 8-month-old son, Theodore, with wife Vogue Williams back to the retailer. The baby was not with his father at the time of the robbery but has visited the location in the past.

Three men were reportedly arrested as suspects in the case.

Middleton, 35, married the reality star’s brother James Matthews in May 2017. Her nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte served as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively, in the ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in October 2018.

The Celebrate author spoke out about her little one for the first time in an April column for Waitrose Kitchen magazine. “Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in the water,” she wrote, per Instagram fan page MiddletonMaven. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities.”

