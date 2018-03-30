Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was arrested in France on Tuesday, March 27, for allegedly raping a minor in the 1990s, Agence France-Presse reports, according to The Telegraph.

David Matthews, 74, was taken for questioning by France’s Minor Protection Brigade in connection to an alleged incident that took place some time between 1998 and 1999, The Telegraph reports. He was charged with rape of a minor. AFP claims that a complaint about the alleged assault was made in 2017. Matthews was released from police custody and placed under legal supervision after being held for 48 hours.

“I confirm that David M was placed in police custody on 27 March at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors Protection,” a French judicial official told The Telegraph. “Following his arrest, the Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate, who charged him with the rape of a female minor.”

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation,” a spokesperson for Middleton’s father-in-law told The Telegraph.

Matthews is a millionaire and luxury hotelier. His properties include the Eden Rock St. Barths. His son, hedge fund manager James, married Middleton — the younger sister of Duchess Kate — in May 2017. Matthews is also the father of British reality star Spencer Matthews.

David attended his son’s wedding to Middleton, where her royal nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively. Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also on hand for the celebration.

