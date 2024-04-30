Pippa Middleton’s husband, James Matthews, is reportedly planning to open Bucklebury Farm Park in England.

Royal expert Richard Eden reported in the Daily Mail on Monday, April 29, that Matthews, 48, intends to host “parties, as well as events and even Pilates” at the property, which is two miles from the pair’s Bucklebury Manor estate.

The couple purchased the 72-acre Berkshire property in 2020 and have been working hard on renovations since then. The residence offers 30 bedrooms and is surrounded by 150 acres of grounds extending to a river, complemented by a walled garden and greenhouses. The farm features both a petting zoo and a deer park, located a short drive from the Middleton family’s residence.

Aside from their hard-focused business ventures, Matthews and Middleton have been busy raising a family. The twosome, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed son Arthur and daughters Grace and Rose in 2018, 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Matthews — estimated to possess a wealth exceeding $2 billion — founded the Eden Rock Capital Management Group, a consultancy firm, in 2001. Additionally, he is set to inherit the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric, a village purchased by his father in 2008.

News of the Bucklebury Farm Park opening comes weeks after reports that Pippa’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are facing significant debt for The Party Pieces Company, which was set up in 1987. Along with their business woes, the Middleton family have been weathering Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

“Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry.”

The insider added, “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”

Royal author Christopher Andersen later noted to Us that “no one in the royal family is embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces,” which isn’t an indication that the Middletons are struggling financially.

“People shouldn’t make the mistake that the Middletons are broke, because they decidedly are not,” he continued. “Their business went belly-up because of things entirely out of their control, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got substantial personal assets.”

Ups and downs aside, Pippa and her family have remained close amid Kate’s rise in the royal spotlight with her husband, Prince William.

“We spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. We’re very close,” Pippa told NBC of her sister and brother James Middleton in 2014. “We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. And, you know, we support each other and get each other’s opinions and things.”