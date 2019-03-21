A trespasser took a crazy chance and snuck onto Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s property on Tuesday, March 19, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

A police spokesperson tells Us that North Hollywood officers “responded to a prowler trespass radio call” at approximately 8:30 p.m. after the suspect was spotted outside the couple’s Beverly Hills home. “Police are continuing to investigate the at-large trespasser,” the spokesperson adds.

TMZ reported on Thursday, March 21, that Duff and Koma, both 31, were in their kitchen when they noticed a man lurking around their backyard. They reportedly managed to scare him away before calling the police. According to the website, a window screen had been removed, but the trespasser never made it inside.

The Younger star was reportedly the victim of a burglary at the same house in July 2017 while she was on vacation in Canada with now-7-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma live together with Luca and the couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Banks.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who has not publicly addressed Tuesday’s scary incident, recently admitted that she misses spending one-on-one time with her son after welcoming her little girl.

“Flash back to Hawaii with my first bub,” she captioned a throwback Instagram video with Luca on March 6. “Missing some solo time with him. Missing him in general. I’m coming for you lukie. Count down izzzz ooon.”

Duff and Koma, who is a singer, songwriter and music producer, started dating in 2015. They briefly split in early 2017 before rekindling later that year.

Us Weekly has reached out to Duff’s rep for comment.

