Porsha Williams has held several job titles.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a model, author, musician, activist, businesswoman and of course, reality star. However, Williams, 42, exclusively reveals the career path she almost took in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

"I always thought I'd be a waitress, and I really tried for years," she told Us. "I liked doing that job."

The RHOA star also shared that her first job ever was driving a bus.

Keep scrolling to learn 25 things you might not know about Williams:

Williams’ GoNaked Hair collection is available now.

1. My favorite movie ever is Legends of the Fall.

2. My celebrity crush growing up was Brad Pitt. Easy choice!

3. I have a high pain tolerance. I’ve walked around with broken toes and bones before, and it doesn’t really bother me.

4. A weird talent I have is that I can [make a] sound exactly like an alarm system.

5. My go-to coffee order is a toffee nut latte with whipped cream.

6. You’d never catch me in a turtleneck with a necklace on top. That’s not good style to me.

7. I’m always on the UberEats app. It’s my favorite app.

8. My biggest pet peeve is when people don’t brush their teeth right when they wake up.

9. I love to spend my Sundays going to church, having pancakes for brunch and taking [my daughter] Pilar to soccer. Then I make it a lazy day and enjoy the rest of the night at home.

10. I never leave the house without my Precision Makeup Sponge 100 by Fenty Beauty.

11. A health tip I swear by is to not diet. Just always have a plan and use your intuition.

12. My happy place is in Pilar’s room when she’s there with me.

13. The best concert I’ve ever been to was Coachella in 2018, when Beyoncé performed.

14. People are always shocked when they find out I play golf.

15. I always thought I’d be a waitress, and I really tried for years. I liked doing that job.

16. I was also interested in being an attorney, but I never actually pursued it.

17. My comfort food is different than my comfort meal: My comfort food is ribs and crab legs. My favorite meal is a good steak with creamed corn and mashed potatoes.

18. Anytime I do karaoke, I always sing a song by Lil’ Kim, especially [her song with The Notorious B.I.G.] “Get Money.”

19. I love working on my abs at the gym. Those are my favorite kind of exercises.

20. My [go-to] wardrobe item is my black Savage x Fenty workout pants.

21. I love vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

22. My favorite book is my own, The Pursuit of Porsha. Buy it now!

23. My first car was a navy blue Mitsubishi Eclipse. I remember it as clear as day.

24. The first job I ever had was as a bus driver.

25. The best advice I ever got was from my mother — she said, “If you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for everything.”