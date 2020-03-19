A plot twist fit for the big screen! Angelica Ross had some help from the “Twitter FBI” to learn that her boyfriend wasn’t exactly who he said he was.

The Pose actress, 39, celebrated her new love on Wednesday, March 18, sharing a few sweet snapshots as she lamented over not being able to see him for the time being. “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him,” she tweeted, implying that she and her partner would be following the instructions of the CDC and isolating themselves amid the COVID-19 crisis. “An early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you.”

Just over 24 hours later, Ross retweeted herself with a shocking development in her love story — and credited a few dedicated social media detectives for helping her discover some crucial information about her new flame.

“The internet is AMAZING,” she wrote on Thursday, March 19. “I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancée all morning. #PlotTwist!”

Fans went wild over the activist’s surprising new post, begging Ross to spill more details. One follower set the record straight for other confused Twitter users, explaining what went down, one step at a time.

“For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement,” the fan began. “Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancée all morning.”

The American Horror Story actress confirmed the summary with a simple, “Basically.”

Fans rushed to defend the actress, expressing their disbelief that “not even a pandemic can stop men from being trash.” Others offered words of encouragement, reminding her to be kind to herself in the wake of her surprising discovery.

“Glad u found out early,” one person replied. “Take care of your heart.”

Since dropping the major truth bomb on her followers, Ross thanked them all for providing “some very VERY much needed laughs” about the situation and teased that she might go live on Instagram to tell the full story in the near future.