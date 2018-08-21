Post Malone is on board a Gulfstream IV jet that is set to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, August 21, after two of the aircraft’s tires blew off during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

A source tells Us Weekly that “Post Malone is currently on an airplane and in a dire situation.” The insider adds that “a tire or tires blew shortly after takeoff and pilot is afraid to crash land because there’s too much fuel on plane,” noting that “they are circling around and the plan is to try and do an emergency crash landing.”

The 23-year-old rapper was one of 16 people — which included some members of his team — on the private plane, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that “the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn,” and therefore was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts in order for a safer emergency landing.

The plane took off just before 11 a.m. on Monday and was headed to Luton, England, and was set to land at London Luton Airport, TMZ says. Malone was headed from the East Coast where he attended the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. He took home the VMA for Song of the Year for his hit tune, “Rockstar.”

Malone also performed alongside with 21 Savage and Aerosmith during the live show that took place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

