Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s cause of death has been revealed, Us Weekly can confirm.

The late actor’s wife, Tammie Frank, confirmed the actor died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” she said in a statement to Us, noting that speculation about Jason’s death caused her to be “harassed” online. “I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else.”

She continued: “The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

Tammie recalled her last moments with her husband before his passing, adding, “Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us. … All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

News of the actor’s death was confirmed on Sunday, November 20, in a statement to TMZ. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s rep, Justine Hunt, told the outlet at the time. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

The mixed martial artist, who was 49 at the time of his passing, is best known for his role in the Power Rangers franchise. He made his first appearance on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show as Tommy Oliver’s Green Ranger — and later White Ranger — in 1993. While only meant to appear in 14 episodes initially, Jason starred in 124 episodes of the kid’s fantasy show until its series finale in 1996.

The Texas native then reprised his role as Tommy on Power Rangers Zeo in 1996 for 50 episodes and on Power Rangers Turbo for 19 episodes in 1997. Jason also starred in the Power Rangers theatrical films: 1995’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

In 2014, the We Bare Bears alum made a comeback after a 10-year absence, returning for an episode of Power Rangers Super Megaforce in 2014 and 2018’s Power Rangers Hyperforce and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.

In 2017, he reunited with his former Mighty Morphin costar Amy Jo Johnson (who originally portrayed Kimberly, the Pink Ranger) for a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers Movie.

Following his death, Johnson, 52, took to social media to mourn the Texas native.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of the twosome. “I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace.”

One day later, the filmmaker posted a heartfelt video in honor of long-time pal, captioning the post, “Just a little moment to spend with you all, thinking about our buddy, JDF.”

In the clip, Johnson sang a few emotional songs while breaking down in tears. “I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it’s really hitting home today what had happened and that he’s gone,” she wrote. “I don’t know. I just thought of all of you guys because I know how much you all meant to him and how much you guys are probably in the same amount of pain and so sad.”

Jason’s talent agent, Brian Butler-Au, shared a tribute on Sunday as well. “Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank’s passing,” Butler-Au wrote via Instagram at the time. “Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in the Power Rangers. He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If anyone you know may be depressed please check on them.”

Beyond his time on Power Rangers, Jason was a skilled MMA fighter with experience in karate, taekwondo, judo, jiu-jitsu and muay Thai. He is survived by four children. He and Shawna Frank were married from 1994 to 2001 and shared two sons, Hunter and Jacob, and a daughter, Skye. The actor and Tammie married in 2003 and shared a daughter, Jenna.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.