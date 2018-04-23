Feeling swell! While lounging by the pool on sunny Sunday, April 22, pregnant Kate Hudson snapped a photo of her growing baby bump.

“A different kind of beach bod growing,” the 39-year-old Fabletics creator captioned her Instagram post. In the picture, Hudson accessorized her skimpy red bikini with a Chrome Hearts belly chain and a citrine necklace.

The Almost Famous actress revealed in a April 6 Instagram post that she and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, will be welcoming a daughter together. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m popping now!” she wrote. “It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it.”

Hudson already mom of sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively. The star and former Black Crowes frontman Robinson, 51, ended their seven-year marriage in 2006. She and Muse’s lead vocalist – who began dating in 2010 — called off their engagement in 2014.

Hudson and Fujikawa made their official red carpet debut as a couple in May 2017, but had been pals for 15 years after meeting through Erin and Sara Foster. (Hudson is BFF with the Foster siblings and Fujikawa is their stepbrother.)

“When they say timing is everything, it’s so true,” Erin gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about the couple. “You’re around someone for so long . . . and you don’t think of each other in that way and then one day you look at each other differently.”

A source told Us Weekly that Hudson wanted a daughter “more than anything.” The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead learned she got her wish at a gender reveal party. “They really didn’t know until they popped the balloons and the pink came out,” Erin told Us. “I don’t know if you saw . . . Sara jumping on top of Kate like a psychopath, but we were just see excited about her having a girl.”

