Khloé Kardashian might be off the market, but that isn’t stopping her from giving her fans first date tips! The pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to her app to give subscribers dating advice.

“There’s nothing worse than an awkward—ass first date,” Kardashian began. “Just thinking about it makes me cringe! That’s why I’ve created a little survival guide to navigate you through the critical points in a conversation, so you’re not trying to bail out of the bathroom window midway through, lol.”

Kardashian, who stepped out for a doctor’s appointment in Santa Monica on Wednesday, December 6, gave fans tips for starting a good conversation.

“When you first show up, commenting on your surroundings (like the menu or décor— or if you live in LA, the hellish traffic getting there!) is always a solid icebreaker,” Kardashian wrote.

“If you’ve found yourself pulling teeth, why not at least try to salvage the convo with some imaginative questions,” the 33-year-old added, including question ideas like “What’s on your bucket list?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been dating Thompson, 26, since September 2016 after meeting him on a blind date, even included advice for ending the date strong in her survival guide.

“Hopefully, you’ve offered him a bite of your meal by now and maybe even offered to split the check. (I’m not 100 percent into that, but you do you!) Now, it’s all about sealing the deal, honey,” Kardashian said.

“All talk should be geared towards making future plans,” she continued. “Keep slipping in those subtle hint-hints. Or, if you really like them, a flat-out invitation! I hope your night ends with a kiss!”

Two ways to ask for a second date, according to Kardashian, is to ask your date what their week looks like or invite them to a party. The Good American designer suggested saying something like, “My BFF is having her annual s—tshow of a house party next week. It’s usually the most fun I have all year. You should come, too!”

